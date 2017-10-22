 Rajasthan ordinance: Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Vasundhara Raje - Livemint
Last Published: Sun, Oct 22 2017. 03 19 PM IST

Rajasthan ordinance: Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at Vasundhara Raje

Rahul Gandhi hits out at Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje over a controversial ordinance saying it is 2017 and not 1817
A file photo of Rahul Gandhi who is opposing a Rajasthan government’s ordinance which is alleged to be against free speech. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday over a controversial ordinance, pointing out that the year was “2017, not 1817”.

“Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21st century. It’s 2017, not 1817,” Gandhi tweeted. He also tagged a news report titled Rajasthan ordinance is against free speech, say legal experts.

The report said the ordinance prohibited an investigation without prior sanction against judicial officers and public servants and also restricted the media. It said under the proposed law, the media cannot report on accusations against magistrates and others until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority. The state government said in a release last night there was no provision in the ordinance to protect corrupt officials.

First Published: Sun, Oct 22 2017. 03 16 PM IST
