Presidential election: Nitish Kumar happy over BJP’s nominee, doesn’t commit support

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed happiness over state governor Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature for the president’s post, but stopped short of committing support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee.

“In my capacity as the Bihar chief minister, it is a matter of happiness that our governor has been declared as the candidate for the next president of India,” he told reporters after paying a courtesy call to Kovind at the Raj Bhawan, hours after the BJP announced his name as the NDA candidate for the presidential election.

Paying his gratitude to Kovind for serving Bihar, Kumar said the former has served with distinction during his tenure as the state’s governor. “I came to pay a courtesy call to the governor as he is set to leave for the national capital. I am bound to pay my respect to him (Kovind) after declaration of his candidature for the post of the President India,” the chief minister said.

Kumar, the JD(U) national president, however, refused to commit any support to the NDA’s presidential candidate, saying it would not be appropriate to comment on the issue.

“It will not be fair to answer this question as discussion will soon take place among opposition leaders on the issue of a candidate for the president’s post,” he said, skirting a volley of questions by reporters.

Kumar added that he has apprised Bihar’s ruling coalition partners RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Congress president Sonia Gandhi about his feelings on the development.