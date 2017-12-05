Dengue cases: Mamata Banerjee forms panel to deal with undetermined fever

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: After facing flak from the Calcutta high court for inefficiencies in tackling dengue, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that a panel will be formed in each district of the state to deal with the problem of “undetermined fever”.

There’s already a committee headed by the chief secretary of the state to deal with the problem. The newly formed district-level panel will be headed by district magistrates and comprise representatives from different departments.

In other decisions taken at an administrative review meeting on Monday, Banerjee asked all departments to declare by 15 December utilisation of funds given to them for various initiatives. Funds that have not been deployed by that deadline will have to be returned to the finance, and a quarter of the unspent funds will be used to build roads and augment supply of drinking water in rural areas, she said.

Banerjee said that the Centre did not offer any compensation for losses due to flood this year despite strong lobbying. She alleged the Centre owed the state Rs13,000 crore on account of various central schemes.