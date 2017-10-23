No pressure from Centre on Gujarat election dates: CEC Achal Kumar Joti

Chief election commissioner Achal Kumar Joti. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Rejecting allegations made by some political parties that the Election Commission (EC) was being influenced by the Union government before the crucial Gujarat elections, Achal Kumar Joti, chief election commissioner, said on Monday that there was no pressure on the EC and no political party was being accorded special treatment.

The Congress, among the parties critical of the EC, has asked the poll watchdog to immediately announce the dates for the assembly polls in Gujarat. Party leaders have said that the EC has the constitutional authority and mandate to do so and should not allow the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make last-minute poll promises before the model code of conduct is imposed.

“We have given equal opportunities to all political parties. We have not directed any party to hold or not hold their rallies in the state. We are not meddling in their campaigns. Yesterday, the Prime Minister went to Gujarat. Today, (Congress vice-president) Rahul Gandhi will go. We are not giving any special preference to any political party,” said Joti in an interview to ANI.

Asked why the EC was not objecting to last-minute poll promises being made by ruling BJP leaders in Gujarat, Joti said political parties make poll promises during campaigns and the EC will not act until the model code of conduct comes into force.

“No, I am not under any sort of pressure. The opposition can only question us if we stop them from campaigning. The opportunities are equal for all. All parties make poll promises; even the opposition parties are promising lot of things. We are not stopping anybody,” Joti said.

He added that the EC has commenced discussions with the ministry of home affairs with regard to security and deployment of administrative staff for the polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

“We have started our dialogue with the ministry of home affairs about deployment of central police forces. We will be preparing a database for the staff, as more that 2.5 lakh government employees will be required for election duties as the total number of polling stations is 50,128. Facilities like water and sanitation have to be arranged. The biggest task is to install VVPATs in all polling stations in addition to EVMs (electronic voting machines). Every voter will be able to see his or her vote. This is the first time that we will using such huge numbers of VVPATS,” he said.

VVPAT or voter verifiable paper audit trail is used to verify that the vote polled by a voter goes to the correct candidate. It is a second line of verification.

The EC has set the date for assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh on 9 November but is yet to announce the dates for Gujarat. However, the results of both elections will be announced on 18 December.

ANI contributed to this story.