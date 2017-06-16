CBI records Manish Sisodia’s statement on ‘Talk to AK’ campaign

New Delhi: In a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) image, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday went to Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s residence to record his statement in an “ongoing enquiry”, a CBI spokesperson said.

While AAP cried foul, stating that Sisodia’s premises had been raided, CBI denied the claims.

“There has been no raid or search at Manish Sisodia’s premises. The visit of the CBI team is to seek a clarification on certain issues relating to an ongoing enquiry,” the spokesperson added.

Sisodia has been under the CBI lens for alleged irregularities in the party’s “Talk to AK” campaign—an interactive session with the chief minister during which he took questions from the public—which was broadcasted online in July last year.

The investigating agency had also registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) against Sisodia, following a complaint forwarded by the Delhi government’s Vigilance Department.

Sisodia’s office, however, took the visit as an affront, claiming that the Centre was trying to victimise the party and its leaders.

“Earlier CM ArvindKejriwal ‘s office was raided! Centre using caged parrot to victimise voices of dissent! While CM ArvindKejriwal is busy inspecting hospitals, centre busy victimising! CBI raids at Dy CMs residence!” Arunoday Prakash, Sisodia’s media advisor, said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“When not a penny was spent on ‘Talk to AK’ programme, how does CBI come into the picture ?” asked Nagendra Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Delhi government, on Twitter.

This is not the first incident of a face-off between the AAP-led Delhi government and the CBI. The state government claims that such moves are made by the Central government to paralyze its functioning.

In December 2015, the CBI raided the office of the principal secretary of the Delhi government on allegations of graft.

Delhi is a special state wherein matters of land, law and order fall under the Central government.