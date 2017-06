A committee headed by Union home minister Rajnath Singh will decide on the dates for the monsoon session of Parliament. Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The month-long monsoon session of Parliament is likely to start on 12 July. According to one of the proposals before the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), the session will begin from 12 July and conclude on 11 August, according to people familiar with the matter.

The final decision on the dates will be taken by the committee, which is headed by Union home minister Rajnath Singh, after 20 June, said the people.