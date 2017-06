A file photo of Bimal Gurung, head of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM). Photo: AFP

The police raided some premises of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung and other party leaders at Singmari in Darjeeling on Thursday.

GJM general secretary Roshan Giri has said that the party has called for indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling hills from Thursday.