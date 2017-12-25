Central committee member of banned Maoist outfit surrenders with wife in Telangana

Senior Naxalite leader Jilugu Narsimha Reddy alias Jampanna along with his comrade wife Rajitha surrendered before Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy in Hyderabad on Monday. Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Ginugu Narasimha Reddy, also known as Jampanna, 55, a central committee member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), or CPI (Maoist), surrendered to the Telangana police on Monday.

Reddy, a native of Mahbubabad district who carried a bounty of Rs25 lakh on his head and was involved in more than 100 cases, gave up arms along with his wife Hinge Anitha, 37, who was also a district committee member of the CPI(Maoist)’s Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh divisional committee in Odisha.

Reddy spent a total of 33 years as a Maoist, after he in 1984 joined the People’s War Group (PWG), which later became the CPI (Maoist). At the time of his surrender, he was a member of the CPI (Maoist)’s central committee, central military commission, central regional bureau and was also guiding the Odisha state committee.

Of the 100 plus cases Jampanna was involved in, 51 were registered in Telangana, said a statement by the Telangana police on Monday.

After years of being with the CPI (Maoist), Jampanna decided to surrender before the police as he differed with the party line, alleging that the banned outfit had lost contact with peasants, the working class and students, the statement.

The bounties of Rs25 lakh and Rs5 lakh on Jampanna and his wife will be given to them, it said.

Vara Vara Rao, president of the Revolutionary Democratic Front, said Jampanna’s surrender was a temporary setback to the CPI(Maoist).

“Such a senior person going is a temporary loss, but such things happen. It is not something that cannot be overcome,” Rao said.