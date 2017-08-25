Ram Rahim supporters turn violent, target media

In anticipation of violence, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in sensitive areas across Punjab and Haryana. Photo: PTI

Panchkula: Soon after the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court pronounced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in a rape case, his supporters went on a rampage, attacking the police and mediapersons and destroying public property.

Three media vans were torched. Vehicles of assembled mediapersons, including the one transporting Mint’s news team, was set on fire by Singh’s supporters.

Chandigarh and Panchkula have been tense in the run-up to the pronouncement of the verdict. Over the last two days, supporters had assembled in large numbers in the vicinity of the court.

The state administration’s preventive measures include shutting down internet and phone messaging services, besides deploying security forces.

Restive mobs also resorted to stone-pelting, leading to security forces launching tear gas shells and employing water cannons.

According to the Press Trust of India, curfew has been clamped in Panchkula as Dera followers go on rampage.

The court has ordered Singh to be taken into judicial custody and will pronounce the sentence on 28 August.

There have been reports of violence in other parts of Haryana and Punjab including Sirsa, where Dera Sacha Sauda is headquartered.

Supporters of Singh had started assembling in Panchkula hours before the verdict.

In anticipation of violence, the administration has deployed thousands of jawans, including 15,000 paramilitary troops, in sensitive areas across the two states to handle any eventuality.