BJP in Kerala rocked after bribe allegations against its leaders

Bengaluru: A day ahead of its state-level core committee meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala is rocked by a news report about an internal probe panel allegedly naming two of its leaders for corruption.

According to Asianet News, a regional news channel, an internal probe panel by the BJP has named the party’s state general secretary M.T. Ramesh and R.S. Vinod, its cooperative cell convenor, over Rs5.6 crore bribery charge.

More From Livemint »

The bribe was paid to the leaders by two private medical colleges, in two separate incidents, to get Medical Council of India’s (MCI) recognition, said the channel, quoting the final report of the probe panel.

Mint couldn’t immediately verify the panel’s findings. A BJP leader from the state confirmed the existence of the probe panel but said he cannot comment on its findings. Both Ramesh and Vinod have denied the bribery allegations and the panel’s findings.

Friday's core committee meeting may discuss the matter, the leader mentioned above said, requesting anonymity.

According to the channel, the state BJP leadership formed a two-member investigation panel in May after R. Shaji, chairman of one of the two medical colleges in question, approached BJP's central leaders over bribery allegations against Vinod.

The report said Shaji had claimed before the panel that Vinod told him about a hawala dealer near Kochi and a Delhi-based middleman who could allegedly influence the decisions of the MCI.

It added that the Shaji told panel that he paid Rs5.60 crore as bribe to Vinod to secure the affiliation, and Vinod admitted to receiving the same.

In addition to the complaint made by Shaji it was investigating, the probe report mentions another similar incident, where Ramesh was paid a bribe by another medical college in Palakkad district to get MCI recognition, said the news report.

Mint could not immediately get a direct comment from Shaji. BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan did not respond to a phone call from Mint. Ramesh told The Indian Express newspaper on Thursday that he hasn’t taken money from anyone in connection with the MCI recognition for medical colleges.

The matter has also turned the spotlight on the bickering within the BJP and its allies in Kerala. Shaji is close to the BJP ally Bharatiya Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) and was its candidate in Varkala constituency in last year’s assembly election.

His confidential complaint damaging BJP leaders comes at a time when the alliance is at a crossroads, with the BDJS repeatedly complaining about not receiving certain central government positions promised by the BJP. This has raised speculation within the BJP of whether the news was leaked to the media by the BDJS camp.

The news has become ammunition for the BJP's rivals—The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) parliamentarian M.B. Rajesh raised the issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday, while opposition leader from Congress Ramesh Chennithala demanded a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter.