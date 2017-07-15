J&K: Two terrorists killed in encounter in Tral, says police

Srinagar: Two terrorists were believed to have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, police said.

A senior police officer said the bodies of the terrorists were yet to be recovered and that the exchange of fire continued.

The encounter began after militants opened fire on security forces who were carrying out a search operation in Satoora forest area of Tral, 36 kms from Srinagar.

The police officer said the search operation was launched on information about the presence of some militants there.