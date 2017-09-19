Heavy rains in Mumbai, BMC on alert

On 29 August, the metropolis received more than 300 mm rainfall, crippling the transport services and throwing normal life out of gear. Photo: PTI

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed the city and its suburbs this afternoon, but there was no report of waterlogging or disruption of transport services.

On Sunday, the weather department had forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and the coastal Konkan region for the next three days. However, the metropolis did not receive any significant amount of rainfall yesterday.

This morning, Mumbai woke up to an overcast condition and in the afternoon, heavy downpour accompanied by thunder and lightning started.

Several parts of the city, including South Mumbai, Borivali, Kandivili, Andheri and Bhandup, received heavy rainfall.

However, no untoward incident has been reported so far from any part of the city, said an official attached with the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

He said the civic administration and other agencies have geared up to tackle any eventuality arising out of the rains. Both road and train traffic, including the suburban rail network, remain unaffected by the downpour, the official added.

As per information received from the Colaba observatory, the north Konkan region of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, is expected to receive more rains.

“Some places are expected to receive heavy showers. Therefore, we have alerted citizens to take precaution,” he said.