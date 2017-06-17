Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jun 17 2017. 07 47 PM IST

Congress accepts challenge of uprooting BJP in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath

Congress will reach out to the masses and apprise them of the BJP state government’s ‘true face’, said Congress leader Kamal Nath

PTI
The condition of farmers in Madhya Pradesh has become pitiable under the BJP’s rule, said Kamal Nath. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
The condition of farmers in Madhya Pradesh has become pitiable under the BJP’s rule, said Kamal Nath. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

Indore: Accusing the state government of being responsible for the plight of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Saturday said his party accepts the challenge of throwing the BJP out of power in 2018 assembly elections.

“The condition of farmers, youth and other sections of the society has become pitiable under BJP’s 13-and-a-half years’ rule,” Nath said. “We accept the challenge of ousting the BJP government in the interest of the state,” the Chhindwara MP said.

Congress will reach out to the masses and apprise them of the BJP government’s “true face”, he said. Hitting out at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over the recent violence in Mandsaur where five farmers died in police firing, Nath said, “People from all sections have now understood the chief minister’s chicanery.”

First Published: Sat, Jun 17 2017. 07 47 PM IST
