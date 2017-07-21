CGHS beneficiaries aged 80 and above to get easy access to doctors

CGHS beneficiaries aged 80 and above will no longer need to stand in a queue for consulting doctors at CGHS dispensaries. More From Livemint »

New Delhi: The beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) aged 80 and above will no longer need to stand in a queue for consulting doctors at CGHS dispensaries.

CGHS doctors will now enquire once a month about the well-being of patients over phone or visit their homes if they are located within 5km of CGHS centre.

It is one of the special provisions formulated for patients aged 80 and above under the scheme, according to an official memorandum issued to all CGHS wellness centres. It also calls for settlement of medical claims out of turn on a priority basis.

The CGHS scheme was started under the Indian ministry of health and family welfare in 1954 for providing comprehensive medical care facilities to central government employees, pensioners and their dependents residing in CGHS-covered cities.