Modi in Israel Day 2 highlights: Focus shifts to Modi-Netanyahu talks in Jerusalem

New Delhi: The focus on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel, the first Indian PM to visit the country, has now shifted to a formal discussion on more substantive and bilateral-level issues with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu today.

On his first day in Israel, Modi mostly spent his time with PM Netanyahu and jointly addressed the media, calling for a global fight against the menace of terrorism.

Modi’s three-day trip to Israel began on Tuesday and has received tremendous attention in the Israeli media and society. The Indian PM was personally received by Netnayahu at the airport in Tel Aviv and is being accorded a welcome similar to Western leaders and the Pope.

Here are the major highlights of the second day of PM Modi’s visit to Israel:

■ Prime Minister Modi holds talks with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. Key defence, space technology exchange agreements on the table.

■ Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and how Israel’s cutting-edge technology could help the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Describing Israel as a real friend, Modi recalled Rivlin’s visit to India in November last year.

Hailing the ties between the two nations, Modi said: “...today it is ‘I to I and I for I’. When ‘I say I for I, I don’t mean the popular saying but what I mean is India with Israel, India for Israel”.

Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday for a three-day visit, met Rivlin at his residence in Jerusalem.

“The President of Israel welcomed me so warmly, he broke protocol. This is a mark of respect for the people of India,” Modi tweeted.

“It is a privilege to meet President Rivlin again today. I fondly recall his visit to India last November when he charmed us with his affable manner and desire to do more with India,” Modi wrote in the guest book at the President’s residence.

Modi said during his visit to India, Rivlin started a phrase ‘Make with India’ and “I feel since my arrival yesterday that has been echoed by many people and I think what you started has now percolated to all levels”.

Rivlin on his part described Modi as one of the greatest leaders in the world. “We have a lot in common and doing a lot in common. We understood very well about your thought about the need to help partners who will ‘Make in India’,” Rivlin said.

■ Renowned Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan symbolises the talent of people of India, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, emphasising that the two countries believe in the partnership of talent. Expressing his admiration for Ramanujan, Netanyahu said he was one of the greatest mathematicians of all times.

“We have a great admiration for people of India. I told you about my late uncle professor, who was a mathematician at the Israel Institute of Technology. He told me many times about his admiration for the great Indian mathematician Ramanujan,” Netanyahu said in a statement along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“He was perhaps the greatest mathematician in many centuries. And this symbolises the talent of people of India, as we know we have talent in Israel. We believe in this partnership of talent,” said Netanyahu.

■ “Moshe is excited and emotional. We all are. We attach a lot of importance to the visit of Modi to Israel and his deciding to meet us,” Rabbi Shimon Rosenberg told PTI over phone from Jerusalem.

Modi is making a special point by meeting 11-year-old Moshe, who survived the 2008 attack that claimed the lives of his parents, Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, the directors of the Chabad House.

“We all are here at Jerusalem from Afula to meet the Indian prime minister. This meeting is very important to us as the prime minister, who represents 125 crore Indians, has shown a desire to meet Moshe and us,” Rosenberg said.

■ Modi has gifted his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu replicas of two sets of relics from Kerala, regarded as key artifacts of the long Jewish history in India. They comprise two different sets of copper plates that are believed to have been inscribed in 9-10th Century, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The first set of copper plates is a cherished relic for the Cochin Jews in India. It is regarded as a charter describing the grant of hereditary royal privileges and prerogatives by the Hindu King, Cheraman Perumal (often identified as Bhaskara Ravi Varma) to the Jewish leader Joseph Rabban.

According to traditional Jewish accounts, Joseph Rabban was later crowned as the Prince of Shingli, a place in or equated with Cranganore. Cranganore is where Jews enjoyed religious and cultural autonomy for centuries, before they moved to Cochin and other places in Malabar.

Local Jews once placed in each coffin a handful of earth from Shingli/Cranganore that was remembered as a holy place and a “second Jerusalem”. The replica of these plates was made with the cooperation of the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry, Kochi.

The second set of copper plates is believed to be the earliest documentation of the history of Jewish trade with India. These plates describe the grant of land and tax privileges by the local Hindu ruler to a church. And oversight of trade in Kollam to West Asian and Indian trading associations.

West Asian association included Muslims, Christians, Zoroastrians, as also a group of Jews, who signed in Judeo- Persian and possibly also in Arabic and Pahlavi (Middle Persian).

The plates bear their signatures that appear to have been cut into the plates by a local workman unfamiliar with the script, the PMO tweeted. The replica of these plates was made with the cooperation of Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church in Thiruvalla, Kerala.