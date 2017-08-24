UPA-era GoMs make a come-back under Modi as ‘alternative mechanisms’

Soon after National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power in 2014, the government said in a notification that Prime Minister has decided to abolish the existing nine Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoMs) and 21 Groups of Ministers (GoMs). Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Five days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath of office on 26 May 2014, he abolished what had come to symbolise the earlier Congress-led government’s policy paralysis: the innumerable groups of ministers.

Calling it a “major move to empower the ministries and departments”, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, in a notification on 31 May 2014, said PM Modi has decided to abolish the existing nine Empowered Group of Ministers (EGoMs) and 21 Groups of Ministers (GoMs). “This would expedite the process of decision making and usher in greater accountability in the system. The ministries and departments will now process the issues pending before the EGoMs and GoMs and take appropriate decisions at the level of Ministries and Departments itself,” the statement said.

The notification went on to add that wherever the ministries face any difficulties, the Cabinet secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office will facilitate the decision-making process.

However, the Modi government seems to have had a change of heart on the matter recently as it has started enthusiastically embracing the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era practice. Recently, it established a bunch of ministerial panels—to speed up decision making in the government that it calls “alternative mechanism”—akin to the GoMs of the earlier era.

These alternative mechanisms have been set up with authorisation from the Union cabinet and have been duly notified. Earlier, the Modi government had some informal GoMs to discuss specific matters, but they were never formalised like the alternative mechanisms.

Like in the UPA era, most of the GoMs were chaired by Congress veteran leader Pranab Mukherjee, all of the alternative mechanisms under the Modi government are chaired by finance minister Arun Jaitley.

The government has set up alternative mechanisms for selling minority stakes in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs), another one for strategic disinvestment and one for privatizing Air India. On Wednesday, the Cabinet set up yet another alternative mechanism led by Jaitley to consider and oversee mergers among the country’s 21 public sector banks.

A finance ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that without an alternative mechanism, the ministry would have to go to the cabinet at each stage for clearance during the process of selling a stake in a CPSE. “Now we will approach the CCEA (cabinet committee on economic affairs) for clearance only after a buyer is finalized under the new mechanism. This will speed up the process of strategic disinvestment,” he said.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Jaitley said alternative mechanism facilitates quick decision-making. “The Cabinet has authorised the alternative mechanism to look into operational details (of public sector banks’ merger) on a day-to-day basis,” he said.