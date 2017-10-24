Top US firms urge Yogi Adityanath to help facilitate investments in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in a meeting with a US delegation at Annexe in Lucknow on Monday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: A delegation of executives from top US firms met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and key state officials in Lucknow on Monday and sought government facilitation to explore partnership opportunities.

The delegation, which met under the umbrella of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), asked the state government to appoint a key official to look over this process.

“In this endeavour, the UP government should appoint a dedicated empowered senior official, to facilitate and fast-track US investments into the state,” Nivedita Mehra, managing director, India, USISPF, said in a statement.

The US Trade and Development Agency also met state government official and announced its intention to move ahead with a reverse trade mission on Smart Cities by inviting officials from Uttar Pradesh government to American cities such as Boston and Pittsburgh.

“The US mission to India is committed to Uttar Pradesh, as is evident in our support of the Smart Cities programme in Allahabad. It will continue to do so,” US Embassy’s north India head Ariel Pollock said in the same statement.

USISPF did not specify details of the potential investment or specific discussions areas that could be realised in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides Boeing’s India head Pratyush Kumar, the delegation also included executives from US companies such as Merck & Co., Medtronic Inc., Oracle Corp., Cargill Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd, Adobe Systems Inc., and Facebook Inc.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Rajive Kumar chaired a session on investment opportunities in the state and Anup Pandey, industrial development commissioner, and Alok Sinha, principal secretary for industries and infrastructure, made presentations on the state’s new industrial policy.

“You have the opportunity to invest in other states, but for your effort to come to Uttar Pradesh and show interest, we thank you, we look forward to keeping you here,” said state health minister Sidharth Nath Singh, according to the same statement.

India will host the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017, a series of global events to showcase inspiring entrepreneurs and investors, in Hyderabad later this year which will be attended by US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

As a prelude to the GES event, the Lucknow programme brought together American companies to discuss the role of innovation and technology in advancing development in a state as vast as Uttar Pradesh.

The state government has been keen to push infrastructure projects.

It has already got clearance from the central government to build a second airport in Jewar outside Greater Noida, while plans are on to expand to expand Varanasi airport which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency.

A few months back, Uttar Pradesh had come up with an Industrial Investment & Employment Promotion Policy to create a framework to stabilize and make existing industries more competitive and to attract and realise new international and national investments in the industrial sector.