7th Pay Commission: Retired government employees to get more constant attendant allowance
New Delhi:The constant attendant allowance given to a retired government employee has increased to Rs6,750 per month from the existing Rs4,500, states an official order issued recently. The move to increase the allowance comes after the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.
The allowance is sanctioned if, in the opinion of a competent medical authority, a 100% disabled retired employee needs the services of a constant attendant for at least three months.
Accordingly, the allowance has been hiked from Rs4,500 to Rs6,750 per month, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.
The order will be applicable from 1 July 2017, it said. The constant attendant allowance is paid in addition to the disability pension.
