Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 04 15 PM IST

7th Pay Commission: Retired government employees to get more constant attendant allowance

In the 7th Pay Commission, constant attendant allowance for retired government employees has been increased to Rs6,750 per month from the existing Rs4,500
PTI
The constant attendant allowance for a retired government employees is paid in addition to the disability pension, states the 7th Pay Commission. Photo: Mint
The constant attendant allowance for a retired government employees is paid in addition to the disability pension, states the 7th Pay Commission. Photo: Mint

New Delhi:The constant attendant allowance given to a retired government employee has increased to Rs6,750 per month from the existing Rs4,500, states an official order issued recently. The move to increase the allowance comes after the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

The allowance is sanctioned if, in the opinion of a competent medical authority, a 100% disabled retired employee needs the services of a constant attendant for at least three months.

Accordingly, the allowance has been hiked from Rs4,500 to Rs6,750 per month, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The order will be applicable from 1 July 2017, it said. The constant attendant allowance is paid in addition to the disability pension.

First Published: Wed, Aug 16 2017. 03 20 PM IST
Topics: 7th Pay Commission government employees retired government employees attendant allowance central government employees

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share