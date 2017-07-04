New Israeli flower Crysanthumun named after Narendra Modi

Tel Aviv: A new fast-growing Israeli flower was on Tuesday named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a special gesture to mark the first visit of an Indian premier to the Jewish nation.

Israeli Crysanthumun flower will now be called “MODI”, officials here said. “New fast-growing Israeli Crysanthumun flower named in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will be called “MODI”.

More From Livemint »

Indeed, a #GrowingPartnership!,” Israel’s official twitter handle said in a tweet. “Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The flower will be called ‘Modi’,” Office of the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier, Modi visited the Danziger “Dan” flower farm along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Mishmar Hashiva where they were briefed about the latest technologies being used for floriculture.

“Commemorating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, Danziger Flower Farm names the flower Crysanthumun as ‘Modi.’, on the name of Prime Minister,” Press Information Bureau said in a tweet.

“A symbol of blooming In a special gesture, a new fast growing variety of chrysanthemum flower named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

The Danziger flower farm is one of Israel’s leading floriculture companies with approximately 80,000 square meters of state-of-the-art greenhouses specialising in reproduction of plants.

The farm, founded in 1953, is located in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva, about 56 km from Jerusalem, in central Israel.

Modi was greeted by Netanyahu along with the top tier of Israel’s leadership — known as segel aleph — an honour afforded to only a few select leaders like US presidents and popes.

Modi began his “path-breaking” visit to Israel with his counterpart Netanyahu extending an extraordinary welcome and asserting that “even sky is not the limit” in the cooperation between the two countries. His three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.