Mamata Banerjee maintains silence on Supreme Court’s triple talaq verdict

A file photo of Mamata Banerjee. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: Normally quick to react to all key developments, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained silence over the Supreme Court verdict abolishing triple talaq even as one key leader of her Trinamool Congress party publicly criticised it.

Banerjee on Tuesday said she would not comment on the verdict, which has left the Muslim community divided.

However, Siddiqullah Chowdhury, a Trinamool Congress lawmaker and a minister in the state, said the judges were not qualified to pass verdict on a 1,400-year-old practice endorsed by Islamic religious texts such as the Holy Quran and the Hadis.

Chowdhury, who heads the West Bengal branch of Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, had earlier managed to rally public support from other leaders of the Trinamool Congress to oppose the Centre’s move to abolish triple talaq.

But on Tuesday, the same leaders of the party including Firhad Hakim and Sultan Ahmed, a cabinet minister and an MP, respectively, who earlier supported Chowdhury, chose to toe Banerjee’s line and remained silent on the apex court verdict on triple talaq.

The chief minister has always avoided any controversy that may hurt Muslim sentiments, said a top Trinamool Congress leader, who asked not to be named. The Muslims are a large community in West Bengal, and has traditionally backed Banerjee because of her secular credentials, this person added.

It is estimated that around 30% of West Bengal’s voters are Muslims.