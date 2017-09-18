AAI to invest Rs1,500 crore for developing airports

AAI will also take up the work of development of a greenfield airport at Hirasar in Gujarat on a Build, Operate and Maintain basis. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will invest about Rs1,500 crore to upgrade airports in Lucknow and Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Deoghar in Jharkhand and building a new airport at Hirasar in Rajkot, Gujarat, to meet increasing demand for air travel.

“AAI plans to construct new integrated passenger terminal building at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow with estimated cost of Rs1,230 crore resultant of the increasing passenger traffic during the last 5 years. The new terminal will be able to handle 4,000 passengers during peak hours and 6.35 million passengers per annum,” AAI said in a statement on Monday.

To meet increasing demand in Allahabad, AAI said it would develop a new civil enclave at an estimated cost of Rs125.76 crore. The new terminal will be made operational before the Ardh Kumbh Mela to be held in January 2019.

The authority will also develop the Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, to facilitate the joint use of civil operation up to Airbus-320 and DRDO operation up to C-130 type of aircraft. The work will be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs401.34 crore on a fixed cost basis and Rs427.43 crore on a completion cost basis.

AAI will also take up the work of development of a greenfield airport at Hirasar in Gujarat on a build, operate and maintain (BOM) basis.

“State government of Gujarat has provided the land free of cost and proposed the construction of new greenfield airport to meet the traffic demand potential of Saurashtra region, matching the growth in economic activity and distinguished population profile having very high number i.e. 50% of total NRIs of Gujarat from Saurashtra. The present airport doesn’t have the infrastructure to handle the growing traffic due to capacity constraint,” AAI added.