Ayodhya dispute: Supreme Court asks Allahabad HC to name two observers

Supreme Court said it will start final hearing on 5 December to adjudicate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Allahabad high court Chief Justice to name two judicial officers within 10 days as observers in the Ayodhya dispute.

The order came after the Allahabad high court told the apex court that one observer has retired and the second has been elevated to the high court.

Earlier on 11 August, the Supreme Court said it will start the final hearing on 5 December to adjudicate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.