Tamil Nadu stranded as bus strike enters day 7

Chennai: The bus strike by Tamil Nadu State Transport Corp. (TNSTC) employees intensified across the state on its seventh day on Wednesday with the family members of employees joining the demonstrations.

The employees are in fact set to intensify protests after the state government issued notices to nearly 60,000 workers for abstaining from work on 5 and 6 January, reports The Times of India.

“Protests would continue in front of Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare Board offices across the state of Tamil Nadu,” said Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader A. Soundarrajan.

On Monday, the Madras high court directed the state government not to terminate any of the striking employees without its permission.

On the other hand, with temporary drivers being pressed into service, accidents have been reported from various districts across the state.

Uncertainty loomed large over advance booking of tickets for special buses for Pongal, which normally commences ahead of the harvest festival on 14 January.

While over 17 trade unions, including the CITU and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-backed Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), are taking part in the protest, the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-backed Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP) also joined the agitation on Tuesday in Dindigul district.

TNSTC employees have been fighting for over a year for wage revision and clearance of arrears amounting to Rs7,543 crore, including retirement benefits and provident fund.

The striking unions want the factor for wage revision to be fixed at 2.57 times, even as the government is insisting on 2.44 times.

Chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in the state assembly on Tuesday, urged workers to accept the government’s offer and withdraw the strike.

Tamil Nadu has over 22,000 buses with a workforce of about 143,000 employees and over 10 rounds of talks have been held between the trade unions and government representatives, including transport minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar.

Vijayabhaskar said the protesting employees should accept the revised wage package announced by the government, call off their strike and return to work considering the plight of the public.

He added that opposition leader M.K. Stalin should hold a meeting with the unions backed by the DMK and the CITU and urge them to get back to work.

The minister, who has been accusing the unions of misleading the employees, said the present increase would result in an additional burden of Rs1,000 crore to the state exchequer.

PTI contributed to this story