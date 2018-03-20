 Govt scraps sugar export tax to boost exports, cut inventory - Livemint
Govt scraps sugar export tax to boost exports, cut inventory

The government has scrapped the 20% sugar export tax to help boost overseas sales in a surplus year of production
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 20 PM IST
Mayank Bhardwaj
India is likely to produce a record 29.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 season that ends on 30 September, up 45% from the previous year. Photo: Mint
India is likely to produce a record 29.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 season that ends on 30 September, up 45% from the previous year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India has scrapped the 20% sugar export tax, a government source said on Tuesday, to help boost overseas sales in a surplus year of production.

Last week Reuters reported that India, the world’s biggest consumer of sugar, would axe the export tax on the sweetener and then make it compulsory for mills to export 2-3 million tonnes to cut bulging stocks at home.

The country is likely to produce a record 29.5 million tonnes of sugar in the 2017/18 season that ends on 30 September, up 45% from the previous year, hammering local prices down by more than 15% in the past six months. Reuters

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 20 PM IST
Topics: sugar sugar export sugar production India sugar production sugar export tax

