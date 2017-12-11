Zohra: Inspiring sounds of music in war-torn Afghanistan

Zohra, the all-women orchestra from Afghanistan, performs at the HT Leadership Summit in New Delhi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Little over five decades after the brave saga of the Von Trapp family surviving the loss of their homeland was immortalized in the American musical drama Sound of Music, Zohra, an ensemble of women, youngest of whom is a teenager, from war-torn Afghanistan has embarked on a similar mission.

This time, not just to reclaim their homeland from the clutches of the cultural tyranny of the Taliban, who still remain in possession of large tracts of the country, but also to resurrect the 1,000 year tradition of music in Afghanistan. Performing at the 15th Hindustan Times Leadership summit last week, they captivated everyone with their music and pluck.

“Music is my life. I strongly believe that I have a future in this,” says 13-year old Mena Karimi, the youngest member of the all-girls’ orchestra.

Karimi’s musical instrument of choice is the cello which she handles with the ease of a professional. The spectacled teenager, from Kabul, was among the 30-odd members who performed in New Delhi last week. They performed at other venues in the capital too, showcasing the less familiar musical heritage of Afghanistan—a country now mostly in the news for brutal suicide bombings and unending civil strife.

Mena says she enrolled at the Kabul-based Afghanistan National Institute for Music (ANIM) three years ago at the age of 10—with the support of her mother. Her father was opposed to her learning music at ANIM, a school that includes music as a subject in the regular curriculum of students.

ANIM is the brainchild of Ahmad Sarmast, an Afghan professor of music who was living in Australia but who returned to Afghanistan in 2008. And in 2010, it opened its doors to pupils, some of whom are the most disadvantaged in Afghan society—street children, orphans and girls.

Afghanistan, Sarmast says, has had a long tradition of music—dating back centuries. But the invasion by Soviet troops in 1979 and then the rule by the Sunni hardline Taliban that viewed music as a corrupting influence—erased any evidence of this tradition, he says.

“I strongly believe in the soft power of music,” says Sarmast, 54, whose father was also a musician. “For me, music is not just a type of art. It is a powerful force for transforming lives, societies, economic development, building bridges between cultures and nations, it is a healing force,” he says.

The Zohra ensemble—named after a goddess in Persian literature—has brought together girls from across the diverse ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan. Mena is a Tajik, others in the ensemble are members of the Pashtun, Hazara and Nuristani ethnic groups—who have traditionally shared an uneasy relationship with each other.

“This is an ensemble that represents the future of Afghanistan—living in peace and harmony, one that gives every group equal opportunities,” says Sarmast referring to the ethnic diversity in the group.

For the girls being part of the ensemble is an opportunity to dream big—in a country where even stepping out alone without a male companion is dangerous for women.

“I am learning music in order to help other children of my age and those younger than me. I want to set the example to show them that music is good, there is nothing wrong with learning music and it brings opportunities,” says Mena says.

Her role model, she says, is 20-year-old Negin Khpalwak, who hails from eastern Kunar province.

At her age, Khpalwak has already earned a unique distinction of being the first female music conductor of an orchestra in Afghanistan, thanks to ANIM and Zohra.

Initially she kept her musical adventure a secret, but then later confided in her father, who was encouraging. But the reaction from the rest of her conservative family, including her mother and grandmother, was hostile. “They say, ‘How can a Pashtun girl play music?’ More so in our tribe, where even a man does not have the right to do it,” she says.

“But I am luckier than most girls in Afghanistan. Girls in my village have no access to education and are married off before they reach my age. I may be the only girl from my village and even my province who has access to education and who can see a bright future for herself,” she says.

When asked what keeps her motivated, Negin puts it down to the audience response at the end of a performance. “The applause, the warm reception makes me feel very proud and makes me want to do better,” she says. “Whenever people applaud, I say that one additional achievement has been obtained in the name of Afghanistan,” she says.

But then life as a musician, especially for a woman is risky business in Afghanistan. In 2014, an ANIM student concert was targeted by a suicide bomber. One person was killed and Sarmast lost his hearing, temporarily.

But the enthusiasm of the von Trapps of Afghanistan is not easily curbed. For them life, despite the risk of bodily harm, is a cup that is half full. “Afghanistan has progressed a lot and I am sure things will get better from here,” says Negin.