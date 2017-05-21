Narendra Modi on a two-day Gujarat visit from Monday

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third visit to the state, which will witness assembly polls later this year. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi/Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday, during which he will attend the annual general meeting (AGM) of African Development Bank (AfDB) in Gandhinagar and inaugurate some development projects.

During his visit, Modi will launch projects at the Kandla Port and in Bhachau, both in the Kutch region. The PM will also address two public gatherings.

“Tomorrow I will begin a two-day Gujarat visit, during which I will join programmes in Kutch and Gandhinagar,” the prime minister tweeted. “I shall inaugurate & lay the foundation stone for various projects of the Kandla Port and address a public meeting at Gandhidham,” he said in another tweet.

“Kutch has a very special place in my heart. It is blessed with the wonderful people and a remarkable spirit of resilience,” said Modi, the former chief minister of Gujarat. “From suffering unimaginable destruction due to the 2001 quake, Kutch is today known as one of India’s fastest growing districts,” he said.

Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when the massive earthquake hit the state on 26 January 2001. Kutch was worst hit by that quake.

“On Tuesday, I will be in Gandhinagar to participate in the opening ceremony of the meetings of the @AfDB_Group,” the prime minister added. “The Annual Meetings of @AfDB_Group have chosen the very relevant theme of ‘Transforming Agriculture for Wealth Creation in Africa’,” he said.

On the sidelines, he will meet some delegates of the AfDB Group. The AGM is expected to see participation of delegates from around 80 countries, including some African heads of states.

This is Modi’s third visit to Gujarat in the election year, as assembly polls are expected to be held in the state later this year. On 7 April, he had visited Botad to inaugurate the second phase of the state government’s ambitious Sauni project. Earlier on 8 March, he had visited Gandhinagar to address women sarpanch from across the country on the International Women’s Day.