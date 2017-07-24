Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif chief guest at Maldives independence day celebrations

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will embark on a three-day visit to the Maldives tomorrow to take part in the country’s 52nd Independence Day celebrations as the chief guest. Sharif has been invited by Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom to be the chief guest at the celebrations of the 52nd Independence Day of Maldives on 26 July.

Sharif will also hold talks with the Maldivian President during the visit, the Foreign Office said in a statement. “A number of MoUs/Agreements for cooperation in various fields would also be signed after the talks,” the Foreign Office said. “Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with the Maldives which are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests,” the statement said.

“The visit of the Prime Minister will provide impetus to further strengthen our bilateral relations with the Maldives in all areas including political, trade, economic, defence, tourism, education and people to people contacts,” it said. The Foreign Office said that Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with Maldives, established on 26 July, 1966, have grown from “strength to strength”.

“Both the countries closely coordinate with each other at regional and international fora on issues of mutual importance. The visit by Prime Minister is in line with our pro-active policy of engagement with the countries of our region,” it said. PTI