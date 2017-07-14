WPI falls below 1%, aided by disinflation in food and minerals

Mumbai: Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation came in below 1%, aided by disinflation in food and minerals, falling for the fourth month in a row.

The index fell to 0.90% in June compared to 2.17% a month ago.

Softening inflation is set to put pressure on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut interest rates. Industrial output, which expanded at a modest 1.7% in May compared with a 3.1% expansion in the previous month, too is adding strength to the calls for an easier monetary policy.

Although consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is the anchor for the central bank’s policy decisions, WPI is used for accurately measuring gross domestic output without the impact of inflation.

A massive disinflation in vegetables was noticed along with pulses. The WPI food index, which roughly has 25% weightage, decreased from 0.15% in May to -1.25% in June.

The central bank had in its last monetary policy review on 7 June, kept key interest rates unchanged but lowered the statutory liquidity ratio—the portion of bank deposits that has to be invested in government bonds—by 50 basis points (bps) to 20%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. RBI then maintained that it will wait and watch if inflation continues to hold the falling trend.

In May, the Department of Industrial Policy Production (DIPP) updated WPI to the new series with 2011-12 base year by assigning revised weights to the list of items. It also excluded excise duty while computing WPI to insulate it from changes in fiscal policy such as implementation of GST.

As a result, both WPI and CPI can been seen converging towards each other, which is a good indicator for policy makers.