Last Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 01 51 PM IST

Darjeeling unrest: GJM supporters demand restoration of internet services

Supporters of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and other hill parties hold protest outside the district magistrate’s office demanding restoration of internet services in Darjeeling

The suspension of internet services in Darjeeling, imposed on 18 June, has been extended till 25 July by the district administration. Photo: PTI
Darjeeling: Supporters of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and other hill parties on Monday held a dharna outside the district magistrate’s office as the indefinite strike demanding a separate state entered its 33rd day.

The dharna was held to demand restoration of internet services in the hills, GJM officials said.

    The suspension of internet services, which was imposed on 18 June, has been extended till 25 July, by the district administration.

    Although no incident of violence was reported since Sunday night, police and security forces continued their patrolling in the hills.

    With food supply severely hit due to the ongoing strike, GJM activists and non-governmental organisations of the hills were seen distributing food items among the people. The Army was deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 17 2017. 01 51 PM IST
