Last Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 12 36 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi blames BJP, RSS for attack on his convoy in flood-hit Gujarat

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi says the attack on his convoy in flood-hit Gujarat was carried out by people from the BJP and the RSS
PTI
Rahul Gandhi faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags. Photo: Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the attack on his convoy in Gujarat was carried out by people from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Gandhi yesterday faced protests in flood-hit Gujarat where alleged BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car and showed him black flags, forcing him to cut short his address at a gathering and leave in a huff.

“Attack on me was carried out by the BJP, RSS people. This is their, and PM Modi’s, way of politics,” he said. “It is done by their people so why would they condemn it,” he said.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack on Gandhi, saying that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy”. “It is a murderous attack by the BJP, RSS,” Azad said.

First Published: Sat, Aug 05 2017. 12 35 PM IST
