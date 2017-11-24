S&P keeps India rating at lowest BBB-, maintains stable outlook

S&P says a positive impact of government reforms on fiscal deficit will put upward pressure on its India rating, but downward pressure could emerge if GDP growth disappoints. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s (S&P) on Friday kept its India rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade of BBB-, with a stable outlook—blaming a sizeable fiscal deficit, high general government debt and low per capita income.

The government was expecting an upgrade following one by Moody’s last week. Moody’s raised India’s sovereign rating from the lowest investment grade of Baa3 to Baa2, and changed the outlook from stable to positive. It was the first upgrade of India’s rating in 14 years.

“The stable outlook reflects our view that over the next two years, growth will remain strong, India will maintain its sound external account position and fiscal deficits will remain broadly in line with our expectations,” S&P said in a statement.

The rating agency said upward pressure on the ratings could build if the government reforms markedly improve its net general government fiscal outturns and so reduce the level of net general government debt.

“Upward pressure could also build if India’s external accounts strengthen significantly,” it added.

Downward pressure on the ratings could emerge if GDP growth disappoints, bringing about a reassessment of the view on trend growth; if net general government deficits rises significantly; or if the political will to maintain India’s reform agenda significantly loses momentum, S&P said.