A tale of three cabinet reshuffles

The induction of nine new ministers and elevation of four ministers to cabinet rank marked the third reshuffle of the council of ministers of the BJP-led government. The first was in November 2014, six months after assuming office, and the second in July 2016.

A comparison of the latest council of ministers with the previous two shows that this is the largest ministerial set assembled by the Narendra Modi government. But it doesn’t move the needle on diversity in terms of age and gender. It draws less from the elected pool and it doesn’t bend to the BJP’s allies.

Size: Largest council of ministers in this government

With 76 ministers in various capacities, this is the largest of the three councils of ministers this government has had, an increase of 1 over the previous one. By comparison, when it left office in 2014, UPA-II had 71 ministers.

Gender: Share of women drops further

All nine new ministers are men. With no addition to the 9 women ministers—other than the elevation of Nirmala Sitharaman to cabinet rank—the gender ratio in the council has worsened, and women now form less than 12% of the council.

Age: Above 60 set continues to bulge

The percentage of ministers above the age of 60 years—the retirement age for Central government employees—increased in the previous reshuffle. The share of the set increased from 38% to 48% in the last reshuffle, and has gone up to 57% in this one.

Elected by the people: Share of Lok Sabha drops further

The share of ministers from the Lok Sabha—who are elected directly by the people, unlike members of the Rajya Sabha, who are either elected by legislators or nominated—fell further marginally from 73% to 72%. Two members currently belong to neither house.

Allies: Partners stay put

In spite of joining hands with a key new partner in the form of Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in Bihar, the BJP did not induct any minister from it—or from any other ally.

States: No obvious state election play

Modi’s council of ministers draws from 23 states, and there’s no change in this number. There’s no significant change in the count from the top five states. Even in terms of representation from the 10 states that are due for assembly elections in 2018 and 2019, the only change is Madhya Pradesh (down from 7 to 6) and Rajasthan (up from 4 to 5).

Portfolios: More multiple responsibilities

Across the three revamps, the number of ‘ministers of state’—who report to a cabinet minister and are usually tasked with a specific responsibility in that ministry—has increased from 27 to 35 to 37. The other consistent increase has been in the number of ministers with more than one portfolio, both at the cabinet and at the minister of state level.

