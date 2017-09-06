Home ministry gives more finance powers to chiefs of CRPF, BSF, NIA

The decision was in order to bring greater flexibility in operations, reduce delays and facilitate quick decision. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Chiefs of central armed police forces like Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and other central agencies have been empowered to spend up to Rs15 crore for executing major projects and Rs1 crore for minor works, including repairing of residential buildings, a home ministry official said.

The home ministry in an order enhanced the financial powers of the directors general of CRPF, BSF, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Security Guard (NSG), Assam Rifles, National Investigation Agency (NIA) and director of Intelligence Bureau (IB) to execute major projects up to Rs15 crore from Rs10 crore, the official said.

The major projects include construction of buildings, purchase of vehicles besides others. Similarly, the chiefs have also been authorised to spend up to Rs1 crore for carrying out minor works like petty repairs and administrative expenditure. So far, they were allowed to spend up to Rs50 lakh.

The decision was taken by Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba to bring greater flexibility in operations, reduce delays and facilitate quick decision on matters involving financial expenditure, the official said.

Earlier, the ministry gave financial powers to the joint secretaries to spend up to Rs50 crore for executing works and purchasing land. Joint secretaries have also been allowed to make procurement through open or limited tender of up to Rs20 crore and procurement through negotiated or single tender or proprietary contract of up to Rs5 crore.