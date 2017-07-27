JD(U) Kerala chief says Nitish Kumar has become part of ‘fascist tendencies’

New Delhi: Kerala JD(U) president M.P. Veerendra Kumar on Thursday expressed shock over party chief Nitish Kumar’s decision to align with the BJP and said the state unit would not follow the chief minister into the NDA fold.

He appealed to all JD(U) MPs to denounce the decision and quit the party. “As far as Kerala is concerned we will never become the part of the JD(U) represented by Nitish Kumar. Future course of action will be decided after the state council meeting,” he told reporters. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar unexpectedly resigned on Wednesday, but joined hands with the BJP to reclaim the government in a stunning political manoeuvre that relegated his alliance partner RJD to the opposition.

The Rajya Sabha MP said it was unfortunate that Nitish Kumar became a part of “fascist tendencies”, contrary to expectations of people, party men and the party resolution adopted in the last national conference. “The oppressed, Dalits and minorities thought Nitish will be spearheading the fight against fascist tendencies, but unfortunately he has become a part of it,” the MP said. With this, the party resolution has been thrown into the dustbin, he added. “We cannot tolerate Hindutva in the sense they (BJP) talk about it. In Hindustan, everybody born in the country are its citizen. But what is happening is, in every sphere of life there is a pressure to make it a monolithic structure. We cannot accept it,” he said.

Kumar, who was the leader of the Socialist Janata (Democratic) party, merged it with the Janata Dal (United) in 2014. He was a minister in the United Front government after being elected to the Lok Sabha in 1996 on Janata Dal ticket. Kumar was in Janata Dal (Secular) headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda from 1999 to 2010, when Janata Dal had broken into many factions after some of its leaders decided to join hands with BJP-led NDA at the centre. The Kerala leader parted ways with the JD(S) and formed the Socialist Janata (Democratic) Party in 2010.