North Korea foreign minister says Donald Trump has declared war on Pyongyang

North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho speaks to the media outside the Millennium hotel New York, US, on 25 September 2017. Photo: Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

New York: US President Donald Trump has “declared a war” on North Korea, the country’s foreign minister said Monday while conveying a threat to shoot down US bombers.

“Trump claimed our leadership would not be around much longer,” North Korean foreign minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters outside his hotel in New York. “He declared a war on our country.”

“All the member states and the whole world should clearly remember it was the US that first declared war on our country,” Ri said.

“Since the US declared war on our country, we will have every right to take counter-measures including the right to shoot down US strategic bombers even when they are not yet inside the airspace border of country,” he said.

“The question of who will be around much longer will be answered then.”