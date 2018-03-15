Let bygones be bygones, says Akhilesh Yadav on past BSP rivalry

After the UP bypoll results were declared on Wednesday, in a scene that was unimaginable only till the recent past, Akhilesh Yadav rushed to Mayawati’s residence and thanked her for her support. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Enthused by his party’s strong showing in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav indicated on Thursday that his party was keen on burying its bitter rivalry with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) saying sometimes “past incidents have to be forgotten”.

After the UP bypoll results were declared on Wednesday, in a scene that was unimaginable only till the recent past, Yadav rushed to Mayawati’s residence and thanked her for her support.

“Samajwadis always give due respect to all and that is why today we have good relations with all. People were recalling old incidents but sometimes they have to be forgotten,” Yadav told mediapersons.

The SP and the BSP, bitter foes of Uttar Pradesh politics, have been at daggers drawn ever since the infamous state guest house case of 1995. In June 1995, Samajwadi Party workers, who were angry with Mayawati for withdrawing support to Mulayam Singh Yadav, had targeted the BSP chief at the state guest house on Meera Bai Marg in Lucknow.

Following SP’s win in the UP bypolls, there has been much speculation about the state’s two biggest regional parties joining hands to take on a formidable BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

On ties with the Congress, with which the Samajwadi Party had an electoral alliance in the last assembly elections, Yadav said the good relations would continue. “We both are young and together will have to find a way out to the problems facing the country. Rahul Gandhi has congratulated me as well as other senior leaders and I have thanked them all,” Yadav said.

The Samajwadi Party chief also declined to divulge about future course of action. “No one can say anything about the future, “ he said. When his attention was drawn to the Congress campaigning against his party in the bypolls, Yadav said “only those who forget old things are successful”.

Despite the victory of his candidates, Yadav raised questions about electronic voting machines (EVMs) . “Had the EVMs worked smoothly and no time was wasted, the victory margin of Samajwadi Party would have been much bigger. In several of them (EVM machines), votes had already been cast (even before the process of polling began). We have complained about it and Election Commission should take note of it,” he said.

The ballot system is the best way of voting as it helps people vent their anger, he said. “The entire anger of the voters could not come out through the EVMs, had the ballot been used the impact of the anger would have been clear.