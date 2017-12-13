India’s current account deficit widens to 1.2% of GDP in July-September
Mumbai: India’s July-September current account deficit more than doubled from a year earlier after imports accelerated while crude prices surged, data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Wednesday.
The July-September current account deficit (CAD) widened to 1.2% of gross domestic product, or $7.2 billion. That was wider than the 0.6 percent or $3.4 billion in the same period a year ago.
Meanwhile, the trade deficit widened to $32.8 billion in the previous quarter from $25.6 billion a year ago.
“The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports,” the RBI said in the release.
Going ahead the current account deficit is expected to widen and end the fiscal year ending in March at 1.7-2.0% of GDP, analysts estimated, as oil and other global commodity prices continue to gain, while exports remain stable.
Despite a wider current account deficit, India’s balance of payments posted a surplus of $9.5 billion in July-September compared with $8.5 billion a year ago, helped by a stronger capital account.
The capital account surplus, which includes foreign direct investment and portfolio inflows, was at $6.9 billion in the September quarter compared with $4.3 billion a year ago. Reuters
Latest News »
- Manmohan Singh attacks Narendra Modi again on Pakistan collusion issue
- Avalanche warning for some districts in J&K, Himachal in next 24 hours
- A year of hits and misses for Indian hockey
- Narendra Modi calls bad loans to banks by UPA regime a big scam
- Pawan Hans: Employees’ union evince interest in disinvestment