Jharkhand to get satellite Doordarshan channel: Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi: The state of Jharkhand will now have a separate 24x7 satellite Doordarshan channel, minister of information and broadcasting (I&B) M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Currently, Jharkhand has two terrestrial channels—DD Ranchi and DD Daltonganj. In a statement released by I&B ministry, Naidu said that the DD Ranchi programmes will be aired on the satellite channel DD Bihar till the new channel is launched.

“Till the launch of 24x7 channel, DD Ranchi programmes would be telecast on DD Bihar. Jharkhand related programmes would be provided a special window in already available 24x7 satellite channel- DD Bihar,” Naidu said. The announcement was a part of a three-year action plan of Doordarshan put forward by the state government.

Naidu asked the state government to provide dedicated power supply to Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) stations in the state, “to ensure 100% coverage of all geographic regions in the state by DD & AIR.” Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati runs Doordarshan and All India Radio.

“Jharkhand has only terrestrial channels and no satellite DD channel. People have not been able to watch any substantial local programming. The state government has been requesting that there should be a 24x7 satellite channel so that there is a fulfilment of aspirations of the people,” said Supriya Sahu, director general at Doordarshan, which currently operates a total of 23 channels across the country.

Doordarshan is also planning to launch a new television channel in the northeast—DD Arun Prabha, to cater to the region’s cultural sensibilities. The channel, which has been allocated a sum of Rs7 crore by I&B ministry, is expected to go on air in August 2017.

Overall, Doordarshan is undergoing a revamp to improve the look and feel of its channels and to compete with private broadcasters. Doordarshan recently auctioned its prime-time programming slots to private producers in a bid to introduce fresh and peppy content. The broadcaster is also re-introducing some of its old shows from the 1980s like Circus and Malgudi Days on DD National.