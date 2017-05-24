Uttarakhand road accident: PM Modi sanctions Rs2 lakh each for 21 killed

PM Narendra Modi announces Rs2 lakh relief after 21 pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh got killed after their bus fell into Bhagirathi river near Nalupani in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday sanctioned Rs2 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in a bus accident in Uttarakhand. He also sanctioned Rs50,000 from the PM National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those seriously injured in the accident in Uttarkashi.

Twenty-one pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh were killed when their bus fell into Bhagirathi river near Nalupani in Uttarkashi district last evening.

Eight people were injured in the accident. The accident took place when the pilgrims were returning from Gangotri shrine in the Himalayas. “My prayers & solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate bus accident in Uttarkashi. May the injured recover soon,” the prime minister said.

The accident occurred at around 6pm when the bus fell 300 metres down the road into the river, Dharasu police station incharge Ravindra Saha said.

The casualties may rise as some bodies may still be trapped in the mangled remains of the bus, he said earlier. Seven persons injured in the mishap have been admitted to the district hospitals in Uttarkashi and Chinyalisaur, Uttarkashi district magistrate Ashish Shrivastava said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The bus was ferrying Chardham pilgrims from Gangotri in the Himalayas to Haridwar from where they had to go to Kedarnath. Rescue operations are being carried out with the help of ITBP, SDRF and police personnel but they are facing difficulties due to the dark, he said.

There were around 29 pilgrims, mostly from Indore, in the bus at the time of the accident, Shrivastava said.