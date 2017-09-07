West Bengal government employees to get 15% hike in DA from January 2018

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announced the DA hike for state government employees in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced 15% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees from January 2018.

“We give DA to our employees every January. Though we do not have much fund because of the Centre’s deductions, we pay DA to our employees.... We had announced a hike in DA by 10% which was applicable from 1 January 2017. This time we will be giving a hike of 15% from next January,” Banerjee said at a State Government Employees’ Federation meeting in Kolkata on Thursday. The hike in dearness allowance will cost the state exchequer an additional Rs4,500 crore, Banerjee said.

With this announcement, the difference between DA given by the centre, as part of 7th pay Commission, and the state to its employees came down to around 39%.

Banerjee also assured the government employees that this difference will be done away with by 2019. “By 2019 we will pay the rest,” she said.