Kenyan president says he respects court decision to invalidate polls
Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said that he disagreed with, but respected, a Supreme Court ruling that nullified his win in last month’s presidential election
Nairobi: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Friday that he disagreed with a Supreme Court ruling that nullified his win in last month’s presidential election, but that he would respect the decision and urged citizens to do the same.
“The court has made its decision. We respect it. We don’t agree with it. And again, I say peace. Peace, peace, peace,” he said in a televised address. “That is the nature of democracy”. Reuters
First Published: Fri, Sep 01 2017. 06 40 PM IST
