Last Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 02 30 PM IST

Not much impact of ransomware attack on India yet: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad says there is no large-scale impact on India yet but the government is keeping a close vigil on the ransomware attack that has hit Europe

PTI
A laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on 27 June in Geldrop, Netherlands. Photo: AFP
A laptop displays a message after being infected by a ransomware as part of a worldwide cyberattack on 27 June in Geldrop, Netherlands. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said it has initiated proactive measures and is keeping a close vigil on the ransomware attack that has hit Europe, maintaining that there is no large-scale impact on India yet.

“We have been taking proactive steps...we have sent out advisories (on the cyber attack and the malware)... India is not much affected at this stage,” information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Wednesday. Prasad added that the government is keeping a close watch on the matter. He was speaking at the national convention in New Delhi on ‘Digitalization: Opportunities and Challenges’.

One of the terminals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) has been impacted by the latest malware attack, the government has confirmed. The fresh wave of attack, which crippled some central banks and many large corporations in Europe, came weeks after a similar incident—Wannacry—that had affected systems of many companies.

“The (shipping) ministry has confirmed that one terminal at JNPT has been affected due to the attack at Maersk’s Hague office,” an official said earlier Wednesday, adding that the government will share a report or a statement as soon as it comes to this effect.

The Maersk group too confirmed that its operations were hit by the cyber attack. “We can confirm that on Tuesday, 27 June, AP Moller-Maersk was hit as part of a cyber attack named Petya, affecting multiple sites and select business units,” Maersk said in a tweet.

First Published: Wed, Jun 28 2017. 01 50 PM IST
Topics: Petya ransomware attack Ravi Shankar Prasad ransomware Jawaharlal Nehru Port Cyberattack

