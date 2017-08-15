Independence Day 2017: Narendra Modi calls for building new India by 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the havoc wreaked by floods in various parts of India and the tragic deaths of 72 children in Gorakhpur in one of the worst public health crisis the country has seen. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Unify India (Bharat Jodo), Prime Minister Narendra Modi exhorted from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15 August, asking the people of India, in his fourth Independence Day speech, to build a new India free from caste and religious differences, corruption and terrorism, and where all Indians have access to housing, electricity and water.

The prime minister’s deadline for this is 2022, the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The new India, Modi added, would fulfil the dreams of young people and women, and see the income of farmers double. And yes, it would be free of dynastic rule.

The prime minister spoke about the havoc wreaked by floods in various parts of India and the tragic deaths of 72 children in Gorakhpur in one of the worst public health crisis the country has seen.

He also emphasized some of his government’s pet themes—its various missions (or campaigns), the tenet of co-operative federalism, the goods and services tax (GST), the fight against black money—and its approach to addressing the Kashmir issue and the agrarian crisis.

Modi urged young people to become job creators rather than job seekers. He said many people are taking loans as part of the government’s Mudra (micro-loans) scheme and turning entrepreneurs. The prime minister also asked education institutions to come forward to participate in the world class university plan under which 20 institutions will be supported to come up to global standards and enjoy better financial support and minimal regulations.

Modi spoke about the controversial “triple talaq” issue and thanked those who have been working on its campaign.

Agriculture

For Indian farmers—sections of who earlier this year protested demanding loans waivers and better crop prices following a record production and a crash in prices of pulses and perishables—Modi said improving access to irrigation, connecting farmers to markets and protecting them against weather risks through insurance were among the major thrust areas of the government.

Modi lauded farmers for record food grain and pulses production, despite adverse weather conditions in 2016-17. The government had encouraged them by procuring a record 1.6 million tonnes of pulses (at support prices). “In India procurement of pulses was not traditional (policy) and what we did was historic,” Modi said. On the revamped crop insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), launched in 2016, Modi said that over 10 million new farmers have enrolled under the scheme. “Three years ago 3.25 crore farmers had crop insurance and now 5.75 crore farmers are covered,” he said.

Kashmir

On restive Kashmir, which has seen protests and a spiral of violence, Modi signalled a softer approach in dealing with the people of the state, while adopting a hardline approach on terrorism and separatist elements. He promised to “stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir”, who he said had “suffered a lot due to terrorism”.

“We are determined to develop the state, educate the youth, give them jobs, include them in the mainstream, increase business and jobs and give them reasons to rejoice,” Modi said. “The Kashmir problem will neither be solved by bullets nor by abusing each other. There is no question of being soft on terrorists,” the prime minister said.

Kashmir has seen a prolonged period of unrest starting with the protests following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani last July. Attempts by Indian security forces to quell the unrest last year saw the deaths of scores of people. According to the home minister, 92 terrorists had been killed by security forces till July.

Black money

“Our fight against black money and corruption will continue. We have to use technology for good and transparent governance. Those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully. There is an environment today where there is a festival of honesty. This gives support. In such a short time, the government has managed to get more than Rs800 crore benami money,” Modi said.

The prime minister also spoke on demonetisation and linked it with his government’s commitment to root out corruption. “With demonetisation we have managed to get hidden black money out,” he said, adding that the process has also choked the creation of new black money. Modi also said that Rs1.75 trillion of deposits that banks received after last November’s demonetisation exercise is under suspicion for tax evasion.

“(Because of demonetisation) 18 lakh people have been identified whose incomes do not match. 3 lakh companies have been found who are shell companies. I have started a war against corruption and black money for the benefit of the poor and the growth of the country,” he added.

The number of people who have filed their tax returns for 2016-17 by the first deadline (6 August) has more than doubled (compared to the number that filed by the first deadline last year), the prime minister said.

Co-operative federalism

Reiterating his stand on co-operative federalism, Modi said that states and the Central government have given new strength to competitive federalism through the roll-out and implementation of GST. The terms of engagement between the Centre and the states are changing, he added. “There was a feeling that the Centre was the big brother and states the younger brothers. I have been a chief minister and am aware of the importance of taking states along. We have focussed on co-operative federalism and now competitive cooperative federalism.”

Modi said GST, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Smart Cities, Ease of Doing Business are areas where the Central government is working with states.

Modi also said that the government is devoting significant attention to eastern Indian states of Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, and the northeastern states. These parts have to grow further, he added.

Referring to his vision for a “new India”, Modi said, “India is about shanti (peace), ekta (unity) and sadbhavana (harmony). Casteism and communalism will not help us. Violence in the name of astha (faith) is not something to be happy about, it will not be accepted in India. Team India should come together to build a New India.”

Indians would have to abandon the casual chalta hai (anything will do) attitude and think of badal sakta hai (we can change). “This attitude will help us as a nation,” he said.