Jammu and Kashmir govt’s consensus push on GST

New Delhi: A day before the midnight rollout of the goods and services tax (GST), an all-party meeting was organized in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday evening to brainstorm the landmark legislation.

The People’s Democratic Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is pushing for a consensus over the bill as Jammu and Kashmir is the only state yet to pass the law for rolling out GST. The meeting was the second such attempt by the state government to iron out differences.

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Thursday said it was not against the implementation of the GST in the state, nearly two weeks after terming it as “unacceptable”.

The party accused the government for the “current chaos, confusion and uncertainty” and said a “proper mode” should be adopted for implementation of the GST in the state in view of its special status.

“As far as the Congress is concerned, it has never been against implementation of GST, which is its brain child. But it is the government which had to adopt the proper mode and manner of implementation of the same in J&K,” state Congress Committee spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

PTI contributed to the story.