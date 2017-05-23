| E-Paper
Last Modified: Tue, May 23 2017. 06 09 PM IST

Court asks CBI to act against Jagdish Tytler for giving false info for passport:

The CBI had informed the court that Jagdish Tytler had falsely claimed before the passport office that no criminal case was pending against him

A file photo of Jagdish Tytler. Photo: Prabhas Roy/Hindustan Times
A file photo of Jagdish Tytler. Photo: Prabhas Roy/Hindustan Times

New Delhi: A special court on Tuesday directed the CBI to take action against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler for allegedly furnishing false information before the passport office while applying for renewal of the document.

Special judge Bharta Parashar said, “Though, an FIR should be registered, I am leaving it to the agency (CBI) to take any action as it may deem appropriate.”

The court also handed over Tytler’s passport to the CBI. The matter came into light after Tytler withdrew from the court his application seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the renewal of his passport. The court noted that he has already received the renewed passport and asked the CBI to probe how he had procured it without an NOC.

The CBI then informed the court that Tytler had falsely submitted before the passport office that no criminal case was pending against him. PTI

