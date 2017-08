Plan to deal with dengue, chikungunya in 10 days: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks support from Delhiites to control dengue and chikungunya. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/ Mint

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the Delhi government would come out with a detailed plan to check the spread of dengue and chikungunya, in the next ten days.

Addressing a gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day, Kejriwal said the government would take steps on a war-footing to tackle the spread of vector-borne diseases. The CM sought support from Delhiites, like they had extended to his government during the implementation of odd-even car rationing scheme.

“In the next 10 days, we will come out with a detailed plan to tackle dengue and chikungunya in Delhi. There is a need to act on a war-footing against these diseases,” he said.

So far, 500 cases of dengue have been reported in the city. The number of people affected by malaria till 12 August this year has climbed to 385, while the figure for chikungunya stands at 283.