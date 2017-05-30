Babri Masjid case: Court grants bail to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court in Lucknow on Tuesday granted bail to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti on personal bond of Rs50,000 each, in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Earlier, Advani, Joshi and Bharti appeared before the court in Lucknow for framing of charges of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP leader Vinay Katiyar and one-time Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Ritambara too presented themselves before the court in the politically sensitive case.