Last Modified: Tue, May 30 2017. 02 00 PM IST

Babri Masjid case: Court grants bail to LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti

L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti granted bail on personal bond of Rs50,000 each, in the Babri Masjid demolition case

A file photo of karsevaks atop on Babri Masjid. Photo: Hindustan Times
Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court in Lucknow on Tuesday granted bail to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti on personal bond of Rs50,000 each, in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Earlier, Advani, Joshi and Bharti appeared before the court in Lucknow for framing of charges of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case. BJP leader Vinay Katiyar and one-time Hindutva firebrand Sadhvi Ritambara too presented themselves before the court in the politically sensitive case.

First Published: Tue, May 30 2017. 01 03 PM IST