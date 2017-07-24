Nagaland CM Zeliang expands Cabinet with induction of one more minister

Kohima: Newly appointed Nagaland chief minister T.R. Zeliang on Monday expanded his Cabinet as he inducted one more minister.

Governor P.B. Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to E.E. Pangteang from Naga People’s Front (NPF) in the presence of Zeliang, assembly speaker Imtiwapang Aier, senior bureaucrats and others at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Beside the chief minister, there was 11 other ministers. They are G. Kaito Aye, Imkong L Imchen, Tokheho Yepthomi, Y. Patton, Kipili Sangtam, Neikiesalie Nicky Kire, Kejong Chang, Neiba Kronu, E.E. Pangteang, Imtilemba Sangtam and Mmhonlumo Kikon. Nine of the ministers are from NPF and two are from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Zeliang was sworn in as the chief minister on 19 July, after the Nagaland governor sacked Shurhozelie Liezietsu, who failed to turn up for the vote of confidence. Zeliang had won the trust vote in the assembly on 21 July and had expanded his Cabinet by inducting 10 ministers on 22 July.