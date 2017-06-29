General, OBC govt employees to protest against SC/ST quota in promotion on 1 July

New Delhi: General and OBC (other backward class) category government employees under an organisation spearheading a movement against SC/ST quota in job promotion will assemble in the national capital on 1 July to register their protest.

The umbrella body of general and OBC government employees—Samta Andolan Samiti—has also filed a complaint at Parliament Street police station against former Union minister in UPA government and present chief minister of Puducherry V. Narayanasamy for alleged “contempt” of Supreme Court order regarding reservation in promotion. The organisation has also named a dozen senior IAS officers in its complaint.

“The police complaint has been filed against the former minister V. Narayanasamy and the IAS officers for destroying career of lakhs of general and OBC category employees by not implementing Supreme Court’s order against reservation in promotion,” said P.N. Sharma, president of Samta Andolan Samiti.

He alleged that the reservation in promotion was being given at the Centre and state level by “flouting” court directions. The affected general and OBC employees will gather at Civic Centre here to chalk out their future course of action over the issue on 1 July, Sharma said in a press conference.

On 21 June, Union minister Ramdas Athawale had said that a bill for reserving promotions for SCs, STs and OBCs in government jobs will be tabled in the next session of Parliament in July.