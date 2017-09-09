BCCI pays Rs44 lakh excess in taxes in first month of GST roll-out

Some of the players were also paid a share of gross revenue from international matches for the 2015-16 season. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said it has paid in excess of Rs44 lakh in taxes in July — the same month the central government rolled out the good and services tax (GST).

The BCCI paid close to Rs6 million to Patrick Farhart, Indian national team’s physio for a five-month period, according to its official website. Some of the players were also paid a share of gross revenue from international matches for the 2015-16 season.

Stuart Binny received Rs92 lakh, while Harbhajan Singh was paid Rs62 lakh. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel received Rs37.51 lakh and pacer Umesh Yadav bagged Rs34.79 lakh.